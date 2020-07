https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/retails-sales-surge-7-5-june/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Retail sales increased 7.5% in June, the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Thursday.

The increase comes on the heels of sales skyrocketing 18% in May as states began to reopen their economies.

May’s increase came on the heels of retail sales contracting by a record 14.7% in April and 8.3% in March.

