https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/rnc-chair-ronna-mcdaniel-announces-changes-rnc-convention-limited-audience-inside-auditorium/

RNC Chairwoman wrote a letter to RNC members this week saying the attendance for the first three nights of the Jacksonville RNC convention will be limited to delegates.

On the fourth night of the convention the delegates can bring one guest and alternative delegates.

This significantly changes this year’s convention.

And the Democrat Party will still attack Republicans anyway.

Meanwhile Joe Biden is still in hiding.

TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’

Politico reported:

The Republican National Committee is planning to sharply limit attendance for its convention in Jacksonville, Fla. next month, shrinking the event celebrating President Donald Trump’s renomination amid concerns about coronavirus. Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is overseeing planning for the convention, has written a letter to RNC members saying that attendance for the first three nights of the four-night event will be limited to delegates. When Trump delivers his nomination acceptance speech on the fourth night of the convention, August 27, attendance will be expanded to delegates, a guest of their choosing, and alternate delegates. Activists, lawmakers and donors typically pack arenas for the events in other election years, and the GOP just moved its convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte last month over worries that state and local authorities in North Carolina would not permit as large a bash as Trump wanted to kick off the final stretch of the 2020 campaign. But with coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Florida, McDaniel wrote in the letter that “adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines.” Activists, lawmakers and donors typically pack arenas for the events in other election years, and the GOP just moved its convention to Jacksonville from Charlotte last month over worries that state and local authorities in North Carolina would not permit as large a bash as Trump wanted to kick off the final stretch of the 2020 campaign. But with coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Florida, McDaniel wrote in the letter that “adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines.” “I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville,” McDaniel wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

