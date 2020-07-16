http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zAswp3x1Bfw/

Left-wing actor and Hollywood director Rob Reiner declared Thursday that President Donald Trump is attempting to murder American children in his latest social media outburst.

“Donald Trump is actively trying to kill our children,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter without any context.

Donald Trump is actively trying to kill our children. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 16, 2020

Reiner’s remark follows the All in the Family star accusing President Trump of “murdering Americans” during his response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Over 135,000 dead and counting. The President of the United States is killing US. You can trash doctors and scientists. You can try to spin your way out of this. But you can’t spin death,” tweeted the Emmy-winning actor. “There’s no other way to say this: Donald Trump is murdering Americans.”

As Breitbart News previously pointed out, Reiner has ignored the poor pandemic response by Democrat governors — namely New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) — who remain under siege for ordering nursing homes to take in virus-positive patients:

While Reiner has gleefully, and often, attacked the president over the number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the U.S., he has not devoted the same amount of energy to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), whose state has reported over 402,000 cases of the virus and over 32,000 related deaths. Thousands of those deaths in New York State can be tied directly to nursing homes. In March, Cuomo’s administration initially directed nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients discharged from the hospital. Over 6,400 of the Empire State’s virus fatalities can be linked directly to nursing homes.

Instead of taking aim at Cuomo, Reiner declared in March: “There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE.”

There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 24, 2020

