https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/roger-stone-responds-latest-smears-huffington-post-washington-post/

In an exclusive comment to The Gateway Pundit, an inaccurate account by Howard Fineman and another smear from the Washington Post, two noted proponents of the Mueller witch-hunt and part of the coup effort to overthrow President Trump, has drawn a strong rebuke from Trump advisor Roger Stone.

Fineman alleges that Stone helped Trump cover up for some imagined crime by President Trump. The deranged leftist journalists twitter is littered with hate for both President Trump and his longtime friend Roger Stone, who President Trump bravely and courageously decided to commute Stone’s sentence to nearly 4-years in prison by a corrupt Obama-appointed judge and all Democrat DC jury.

“I have made clear repeatedly that I would never bear false witness against President Trump. The media have disingenuously and shamelessly spun my comments regarding my refusal to do so to suit their own agenda. Howard Fineman’s reporting in particular is based solely on his own twisted version of my words. At no time did I imply that I knew of misconduct on the President’s part or that I remained silent regarding misconduct in return for an act of clemency. That is not true.” Since Stone’s commutation, the left-wing media and Democrats have launched an aggressive attack on President Trump and Stone, insisting that both be charged with new imaginary crimes and dragged before extremely biased grand juries. TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’ “It was not a revelation that Mueller was trying to get to the President through other people. Dozens of witnesses have said so. In fact, during a March 14th, 2019 trip to D.C., A.U.S.A. Jeannie Rhee asked to see my counsel at the U.S. Attorney’s office where she informed them that the prosecutors wanted me to cooperate with the Muller investigation by providing evidence that I communicated with the Russians to help the Trump campaign win the 2016 election. In return they would have provided me with unspecified leniency. I would not lie to fit their narrative. Thus I refused to bear false witness against the President. I have said this repeatedly and it has been widely reported which is why I said the President is aware of it.”

Unlike many others surrounding Trump like his former attorney Michael Cohen, Stone never bended to the demented will of the hyper-partisan Mueller hit-squad of politically motivated prosecutors and investigators. Despite the lost of his life-savings, health insurance, home and the safety of his family and friends… Stone courageously refused to agree to bear false witness against President Trump.

Even though Mueller’s team had nearly three years to prove their case, this new effort to launch another investigation into Stone and Trump confirms that they never had any evidence or documentation to back up their claims of Russian-collusion or wrongdoing in the 2016 election from the get.

“Mueller with full subpoena power examined all of my emails, text messages, and phone calls, as well as all of my records and found no evidence to support this claim by Mr. Fineman. If the case were otherwise, they would have charged me accordingly and the Mueller Report would have highlighted that. Even when unredacted, the Mueller Report does not make this claim against either the President or me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

