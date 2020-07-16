https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/RogerStone-trump-conviction-commutation/2020/07/16/id/977626

Roger Stone told Newsmax TV that God helped to get his sentence commuted last week.

“I feel thankful to God. I’ve prayed to Jesus Christ since January when I was reborn … and therefore, I approached this without fear,” Stone told Thursday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“I knew that God would never abandon me, that God would protect me, and therefore I had a certain equanimity about it as the day approached. I’m also thankful to the president who I believe is guided by the hand of God, as he is guided every day because he has the most difficult job in the world. And of course, my family is very thankful,” Stone said.

He said after his commutation last week, his enemies have continued to attack his character by insisting he was working with the Russians to help then-candidate Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

“On the other hand, the battle continues. The same people who promulgated the Russian collusion hoax are back at it and their new narrative is, ‘Well Roger Stone knew of wrongdoing or misconduct by the president, and in return for his silence, the president commuted his sentence,'” Stone said. “That never happened.”

Stone said the Justice Department attempted to twist his words during their interviews to get him to admit fault. Still, he wouldn’t succumb to their pressure.

“What they are doing, Mr. Mueller, Mr. Rosentein, Mr. Weissman, Mr. Schiff, Mr. Nadler, Ms. Pelosi, they are taking something I did say and bastardizing it,” Stone said. “I did say, honestly, and I passed two polygraph tests about this, that the prosecutors did offer me the opportunity to bear FALSE witness against the president, to testify falsely against him, so it can be used as an article of impeachment against him. They dangled some unspecified leniency towards me, and I declined.”

Now, Stone said it’s time to clear his name in his own words.

“I’m going to write a book about this horrific experience because I want other Americans to understand, in the blink of an eye, you can lose your voice, your home, your savings, your insurance, your ability to make a living and your freedom, your ability to travel and so on,” Stone said. “Because I was gagged for so long, I would really like to tell my side of the story because so much of it was not reported by the mainstream media.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

