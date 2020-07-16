https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/spot-liar-president-trumps-niece-mary-trump-tells-rachel-maddow-heard-trump-use-anti-semitic-slurs-n-word-video/

President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has been on the fake news circuit peddling her new book titled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Mary Trump is another grifter using Donald Trump’s presidency to make money and become famous.

Mary Trump on Thursday told conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow that she has heard Donald Trump use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word.

Spot the liar.

WATCH:

BREAKING: President Trump’s niece tells @maddow that she’s heard Trump use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word. The latest for @NBCNightlyNews: pic.twitter.com/55FERVVXgX — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 16, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. said that he hasn’t seen Mary Trump in approximately 20 years.

If she was there I don’t remember seeing her, and other than possibly that one large family gathering, I don’t believe I’ve seen her in approximately 20 years. https://t.co/AU5L5nBSok — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 15, 2020

