Officials in Houston are searching for a suspect who allegedly ran over an 83-year-old man after punching him at a gas station.

The suspect, who is black, also ran the victim over with his own vehicle at a Valero station in West Houston in late June, the Houston Police Department said on Thursday.

The victim “walked out of the store after making a purchase and then started his vehicle” before going outside to smoke a cigarette, said the police department in a news release.

The suspect then approached him and suddenly punched him in the face, which was not captured on surveillance footage. That caused the victim to fall to the ground, according to police.

The suspect then got into the elderly man’s vehicle.

Suspect runs over 83 year old male after punching him in the face during a robbery at a West Houston gas station on June 28th at 4:00 pm. The male then returns later that day and is captured on camera inside the store. Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See story>https://t.co/1i0AKbYLYy pic.twitter.com/UMKUC68vEm — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 16, 2020

“The victim stood in front of his Toyota Camry in an attempt to not allow the suspect to drive away,” the police news release said. “The suspect then drove forward, running over the victim, and then reversed the vehicle to where he was able to flee the scene.”

The suspect is a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 6’0 to 6’2, and 180 pounds to 200 pounds, officials said.

The suspect was seen returning to the store later in the day while wearing a red bandanna, black shirt, and black pants.

The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned several days later on July 1.

