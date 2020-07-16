https://www.theblaze.com/news/take-your-white-self-back-to-the-white-neighborhood-city-official-accused-of-using-racist-language-toward-cop-over-10-parking-ticket

A city official in South Carolina is accused of using racist language toward a police officer over a $10 parking ticket.

What are the details?

According to a Darlington Police Department report obtained by WBTW-TV reported, an officer was enforcing parking laws last month when he reported a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road. The officer then placed a parking ticket on the windshield of the vehicle, the station said.

The report indicates that Councilwoman Sheila Baccus moments later asked the officer what was going on, and the officer replied that he had just issued a ticket and that he’d previously given a verbal warning for the same violation, WBTW noted.

The report added that another woman emerged that the officer recognized as the individual previously warned about parking on the wrong side of the road, the station said.

‘Why are you harassing us?’

The report adds that Baccus then asked the officer, “Why are you harassing us? You don’t have anything better to do than write parking tickets?” WBTW reported.

The officer replied that it was his job and to contact Chief Kelvin Washington if she had a problem, the station said.

The report says Baccus then made a phone call and afterward said, “The chief said he will take care of this ticket,” WBTW noted.

The she offered her alleged coup de grace, according to the station, citing the report: “Take your white self back to the white neighborhood … you’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”

The officer said he did not respond to Baccus’ comment and instead returned to his patrol car, WBTW said, according to the report.

What did the police chief have to say about the alleged incident?

Police Chief Kelvin Washington on Friday provided the following statement, according to the station:

“On June 17, 2020, an unattended white SUV was improperly parked on Oak Street. An officer approached the vehicle and placed a parking ticket on the vehicle for being improperly parked. It was later discovered that the vehicle was being operated by Councilwoman Sheila Baccus. The officer handled this interaction with Councilwoman Baccus with the highest level of professionalism, and he has my complete support. He did nothing wrong and said nothing wrong. He was simply just doing his job. Any questions about Councilwoman Baccus’ actions or comments that day would be best answered by her. The parking ticket was paid two days after the incident.”



The ticket was for $10, WPDE-TV reported.

WBTW said Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd also referred all questions about the incident to Baccus.

What did the councilwoman have to say?

The station said it reached out to Baccus for comment Thursday night and Friday morning. WBTW added that it reached out twice by phone Friday afternoon and that the station hadn’t received a response from her as of Friday night.

(H/T:

The Police Tribune)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

