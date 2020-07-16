https://www.dailywire.com/news/tell-all-trump-book-sells-nearly-one-million-copies-through-first-day

A tell-all book written by President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, sold nearly a million copies on its first day of release, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

The book publisher said that 950,000 copies of Trump’s book, including preorders, hit bookstore shelves or were mailed directly to customers through July 14, the official first day of release. The number set a record for Simon & Schuster, according to Forbes.

Trump’s book, a memoir, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” has also sold more copies through its first day than former national security adviser John Bolton’s book sold through its first week. Bolton’s book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” sold roughly 780,000 copies through its first week.

“There is only one word that can be used to describe the sales of Mary Trump’s memoir and that word is HUGE,” Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement. “Too Much and Never Enough has entered the national conversation in a way that few books ever do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world today.”

The president and his siblings attempted to stop their niece’s book, which contains embarrassing details about the Trump family, from being published and distributed. The president’s younger brother Robert had argued in court that publishing the book would violate confidentiality agreements that members of the Trump family agreed to in 2001 to settle an inter-family dispute over inheritance.

Mary Trump won the legal battle on Monday after Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Hal Greenwald vacated a stay placed on the book, allowing Simon & Schuster to move forward with the July 14 release.

“There is no doubt that the Book is out in the public eye in significant quantities,” Greenwald said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Removing hundreds of thousands of books from all types of booksellers,” would be “a logistical nightmare” and “an insurmountable task.”

The book contains an insider’s view of a contentious court case that split the Trump family in 2000 after Mary and her brother Fred III, the children of Fred Trump Jr. who died in 1981 from alcoholism at the age of 42, sued their aunt and uncles over their grandfather’s estate. After Fred Trump died in 1999, Mary and Fred III sued their family alleging that the president and his siblings had cut them out of the will.

In the legal battle over the tell-all book, the battle lines were similarly drawn, except Fred III refused to take a side and distanced himself from his sister.

“I have learned only recently that my younger sister, Mary, is writing a tell-all book which is advertised to be highly critical of the Trump family and especially of our uncle, Donald J. Trump,” he said in June. “My wife, children, and I have a strong relationship with our extended family and have had no involvement or interest in the preparation of this book.”

