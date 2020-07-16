https://www.dailywire.com/news/terry-crews-cites-nick-cannons-racist-anti-white-comments-i-told-ya-so

On Wednesday, actor Terry Crews essentially gave the world a big “I told ya so” after being lambasted by the Left, including CNN host Don Lemon, for challenging the Left’s racial narrative and warning Black Lives Matter activists against slipping into “black supremacy” ideology.

The former NFL player used his own words to caption a video of entrainer Nick Cannon spewing anti-white rhetoric, which was rooted in the kind of ideology Crews warned against.

“We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it RIGHT NOW, because if we don’t […] it’s going to slip into something we are really not prepared for,” Crews posted, quoting himself. “Terry Crews ‘THE TALK interview’ June 16th, 2020,’” he added.

“We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it RIGHT NOW, because if we don’t… …it’s going to slip into something we are really not prepared for.” – Terry Crews “THE TALK interview”

June 16th, 2020 https://t.co/BkC4yEmwgg — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 15, 2020

During a “Cannon’s Class” podcast that hit the internet this week, the 39-year-old former Nickelodeon star said whites are inferior to blacks, adding that white people are “savages,” the “only way that they can act is evil,” and they “have to rob, steal, rape, kill … in order to survive.”

“Melanin comes with compassion, melanin comes with soul,” Cannon said. “We call it soul. Soul brothers and sisters. That’s the melanin that connects us. So the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.”

In reaction to Crews’ pointed tweet, one Twitter user told the actor “no black person” will have his back: “You going so hard against Nick Cannon, but when you fall, NO BLACK PERSON will have your back. Watch.”

“When I was young, I was never afraid of the KKK,” Crews responded. “It was people like you. The threats, the intimidation, discouraging free thought, and ‘the insult of acting white.’ My heart breaks because your behavior only reveals you don’t know how powerful you are.”

When I was young, I was never afraid of the KKK… It was people like you. The threats, the intimidation, discouraging free thought, and “the insult of acting white”. My heart breaks because your behavior only reveals you don’t know how powerful you are. https://t.co/vgJU9TCgmZ — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 15, 2020

Crews has repeatedly criticized the far-left Black Lives Matter organization (which, as noted by Crews, advocates for a host of left-wing causes, such as radical gender ideology and the disruption of the nuclear family), mainly warning against anti-white ideology.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy,” Crew tweeted last month. “Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

The actor was swarmed with backlash from the Left over the warning.

In response, Crews posted, “I was not saying Black supremacy exists because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together – bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all.”

During his appearance on daytime talkshow “The Talk,” Crews reiterated his tweets and noted that he’s been shamed and called racist names like “Uncle Tom” for challenging the Left’s narrative on race as a black man.

“I’ve been called all kinds of things like an Uncle Tom,” he said. “Simply because I’m successful, simply because I worked my way out of Flint, Michigan.”

Things really heated up when Crews appeared on CNN with radical left-wing host Don Lemon.

As noted by The Daily Wire, “Lemon repeatedly cut off actor Terry Crews during an interview on Monday as Crews tried to talk about the difference between saying that black lives do matter and supporting the Black Lives Matter organization, a far-left neo-Marxist group.”

Related: WATCH: Terry Crews, CNN’s Don Lemon Battle Over Black Lives Matter’s Agenda

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

