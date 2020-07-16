https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/16/the-morning-briefing-shed-no-tears-as-the-final-nail-gets-driven-into-american-journalisms-coffin-n646024
RIP American Journalism
No tissues required for this one. I’m going to expand upon something from yesterday’s Briefing. Tyler had written about Bari Weiss leaving The New York Times and revealing just how leftist and toxic things have become at the Gray Lady. I referred to the accelerated purge of centrist and right-leaning voices at the Times as “journalism’s death rattle.”
It’s a day later and I think I’m ready to declare the patient dead.
I’m talking about the mainstream media outlets here: the major newspapers, the broadcast news networks, and the cable networks MSNBC and CNN. The people who still have by far the largest reach and could do the most good by doing real journalism.
It would be wonderful to be optimistic enough to believe that responsible journalism will one day make a comeback in the United States of America. A truly independent and curious press that speaks truth to power is important. Hardcore investigative journalism makes corrupt bureaucrats sweat and stay up at night. Sadly, we haven’t had much of that here for decades.
During our weekly VIP Gold Live chat, Stephen Green, Bryan Preston, and I were discussing the fact that some of the only places that real journalism has been found in recent years have been the big city weekly newspapers. The journalists working for them do some hard-hitting work at the municipal level. Unfortunately, the weeklies are drying up at an even faster rate than the major daily papers.
What we have endured at least since the Kennedy administration (I haven’t checked much beyond that) is a bunch of leftist, state-directed propagandists who insist that they are doing serious journalism. They can call themselves journalists all they want and it doesn’t make it so. I can refer to myself as an NBA power forward all day, every day and I still won’t be able to dunk.
((AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer))
As I have often written, the greatest thing about watching President Trump work since he got into office is the way he treats the the thoroughly corrupt faux journalism types. Until Trump arrived on the scene, most elected Republicans rolled over for the press no matter how badly they were being savaged in the name of “journalism.” The notable exceptions prior to Trump were Newt Gingrich and Ronald Reagan.
So that’s three in 60 years.
Trump’s masterful handling of the CNN hacks and their shamelessly awful colleagues at other outlets in the coastal media bubbles is political entertainment at its finest, but it isn’t going to make these statist cretins change. It would be nice to think that he could shame them into doing some real journalism again, but they’re all so far removed from the real thing that they’ll never find their way back.
Journalism schools aren’t turning out real journalists either, so there is no hope there. As we are all painfully aware, academia is a cesspool of socialist cranks who are just there to produce more of the same. Sure, the kids think they are learning journalism skills, but they’re merely being taught to professionally regurgitate liberal talking points for the DNC and their ilk, while being provided cover by the likes of the Washington Post.
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
There are many things that hang in the balance that will be decided by this upcoming election but the fate of journalism won’t be one. If Trump wins, they’ll continue being the opposition’s propaganda arm. If Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep does the unthinkable, they’ll relax a bit then find a new Republican to call a racist Nazi. We can at least take comfort in the fact that Trump exposed them in ways that no one else has been able to. They can pretend to be journalists inside their bubbles, but regular Americans have seen what they really are.
I’ll always tell you the truth, of course. But I’m not a journalist. I’m just a biased, bomb-throwing opinion writer.
For as long as you and the Constitution will let me do it.
Full Katie Pavlich Interview With President Trump
My Townhall Media colleague (and fellow University of Arizona Wildcat) Katie Pavlich interviewed President Trump on Tuesday. We had a couple of clips in yesterday’s Briefing. Here is the entire thing, dear readers.
Excellent
Outstanding pic.twitter.com/zHZRFHIz4D
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 16, 2020
Because They Need Extra Money and Stuff
Buckingham Palace reveals new side hustle: royal gin https://t.co/S8Ycw45lv2 pic.twitter.com/0QaRMzzccI
— CTV News (@CTVNews) July 16, 2020
PJM Linktank
Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kanye, Elon Musk, Hacked in Twitter Bitcoin Scam
Witch Hunt? Columbus Wants to Boot Police With Ties to ‘Hate Groups,’ Relying on the SPLC…
Let Portland burn. Portland Anarchists Form Another Autonomous Zone Downtown. Will This One Hold?
ChiComs lied, people died, US media covered for them. China Covered Up the COVID Pandemic. Here’s How Angry Americans Respond.
There was in 2016. Is There a ‘Secret Trump Vote’ That Will Carry the President to Victory?
Trump Ends ‘Special Treatment’ of Hong Kong and Announces Other Sanctions
I’m still telling pollsters he’s who I’m voting for. Kanye West Drops Out of 2020 Race
Protesters in Kentucky Charged With Trying to Intimidate the Attorney General
They won’t. Media Should Do a Mea Culpa as French Analysis Offers a Stunning Observation About Hydroxychloroquine Use
Administration Rescinds Restrictions on Foreign Students Who Only Take Online Courses
Museum Curator Resigns After Saying He Would Still Collect Art From White Men
America’s Worst Mayor Bill de Blasio Needs to Reinstate the Plainclothes Anti-Crime Units Now
VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #6: Welcome to the Light Side, Jake Tapper
Hizballah Turns the Capital of Lebanon into a Human Shield
Hagia Sophia: Muslim Fiction vs Documented Fact
Where Are the Clergy of Courage?
Dems will fight this as long as they can. One Way Or Another Biden Is Going to Have to Leave the Basement and Face President Trump
VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Democrats Go Nasty on Tuberville in First Minutes of Alabama Senate Race
I’m tired. Smithsonian Goes Full Marxist: Nuclear Family, Science, Christianity All Part of Oppressive ‘Whiteness’
Why Does Black Anti-Semitism Get a Pass? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wants to Know
When the Young Toppled the Old and Reset the Clock to Zero: ‘The Killing Fields’
Green Activists Fuel China’s Dominance in a Sector Critical to the U.S. Economy and Green Energy
VIP
The Generational Crisis Behind Cancel Culture
VIP Gold
Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Bryan Preston – Replay Available
New Jersey’s Gun Laws Haven’t Prevented A Spike In Shootings
Schlichter: Masks And Other Madness
From the Mothership and Beyond
No. Just no. ‘Fletch’ Modern-Day Reboot In Works With Jon Hamm & Miramax
Man Released Due To COVID-19 Allegedly Responsible For Cookout Shooting
Also, unicorns. Of Course: Left Now Blaming The Spike In Crime On Gun Sales
UK Government Blasted For Racist Weapons Policy
She Vowed To Protect The 2A. Now’s She’s Hired A Veteran Gun Control Activist.
Using “Contact Tracing” For Gun Control
Understand the Cons of Living Abroad Before You Move
Leo Terrell Reveals What Caused Him to Leave the Democratic Party
About freakin’ time. BREAKING: Trump Announces a Shake Up to His Campaign
‘Trump Narrows the Gap’: Latest Rasmussen Poll Shows Trump Traction
OK. Berkeley Bans Police-Conducted Traffic Stops, Will Send in Unarmed Civilians
New Details About Naya Rivera’s Tragic Death
Did a Washington Post Writer Really Go There Regarding News of OK GOV Testing Positive for COVID?
ICYMI: The Whole PC Fiasco over Lady Antebellum’s Name Change Has Become More of a Train Wreck
Attorney General Barr Details How DOJ is Taking Down MS-13 Nationwide
MSNBC Host Will Face Libel Suit After Smearing a Trump Supporter on Twitter
‘A Historic Breakthrough:’ POTUS Touts Infrastructure In Visit To Georgia
NYPD Officers Attacked on Brooklyn Bridge
Defund. Smithsonian Museum Lectures Visitors on ‘Whiteness’ in Stunningly Racist Manifesto
WSJ Torches the Overblown COVID Hysteria About the Dangers of Reopening Schools
Sweet Revenge: Former White House Physician Wins GOP Primary Race
The Effort To Cancel Academic Steven Pinker Isn’t Going Well
John McWhorter: White Fragility Is A ‘Racist Tract’
NASA Doesn’t Want Any Alien Plagues Contaminating Our Planet
Could The George Floyd Body Cam Footage Really Change The Case?
Bill And Ted Hand Out Masks In Huntington Beach, CA
Weird, I always thought it was more sexist. ‘Sleep is racist’: Teen Vogue explains how two women are addressing systemic racism in sleep
Geraldo Rivera says New York Times should apologize instead of ‘trying to worm its way out’ of that Russian bounty story
‘This is an embarrassment’: USA Today CAN’T bring itself to fully admit their fact check on Trump campaign t-shirt featuring ‘Nazi symbol’ is a load of BS
Check out this ‘diversity training’ at the Treasury Department intended to teach white employees to own their racism
‘Stunning lack of self-awareness!’ Chuck Todd guarantees MSNBC’s daytime newscasts are bias-free (cue spit-takes)
‘Best tweet of the day!’ Kirstie Alley asks for help finding a new state to live in (and provides a list of caveats that’ll trigger lefties)
Lock her up. Ilhan Omar Has Now Paid Her Husband’s ‘Firm’ Over $1 Million In Corrupt Scheme
The Boycott Liberals Launched Against Goya Just Got Stomped by the ‘Buy-cott,’ Even Hispanic Business Owners Tell Off Liberals
North Carolina Town Makes the Move: City Council Votes to Award Black Residents ‘Community Reparations’
George Conway and His Jealous, Deranged Lincoln Project Buds Are Making Bank Off Their ScamPAC
It’s Time To Accept It: Susan Rice Will Never Admit Obama Admin Spied On Trump Campaign
Michigan Senate Candidate John James Explains How Sen. Gary Peters and Joe Biden Have Failed Black Community
Twitter reveals that its own employee tools contributed to unprecedented hack
As a Black student at Haverford College, I know what racism looks like at ‘liberal’ institutions | Opinion
Irreversible Damage: the trans threat to girls
The Internet’s Greatest Archive of Food History Needs a New Curator
Bee Me
My vision of Hell.
Walmart Now Requires All Shoppers To Wear Pants https://t.co/QHDxhSJS7T
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 15, 2020
The Kruiser Kabana
— Archillect (@archillect) July 15, 2020
Wake up time.
Gonna fill a pool with whipped cream and disappear for a while.
___
Kruiser Twitter
Kruiser Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.