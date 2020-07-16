Thomas Massie: War in Afghanistan 'Not Worth One More Gold Star Family'

Thomas Massie: War in Afghanistan 'Not Worth One More Gold Star Family'

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told Fox News on Thursday that continuing the war in Afghanistan is “not worth one more Gold Star family.”

Massie cosponsored an amendment by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that would repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) and provide for a plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

“We are trying to support his efforts in the National Defense Authorization Act by offering an amendment that would codify what he wants to do, which is get us out of Afghanistan,” Massie said.

“Not just to withdraw some troops but to withdraw all of the troops,” the Kentucky conservative added.

Massie said that he and his fellow Republicans now have to convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to allow for a floor vote on the amendment.

“I think she senses that Trump would be stronger in the election if he keeps this promise. Also, [Republican Congressman] Andy Biggs and I have sent an open letter to the president encouraging him to follow his gut instinct,” Massie said.

Reps. Biggs and Massie wrote a letter to President Donald Trump in July, urging the 45th president to withdraw from Afghanistan “immediately.”

Massie and Biggs urged Trump to ignore the advice of the deep state, which the Republicans believe has bungled America’s involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan since George W. Bush’s administration.

They wrote:

You will be best served if you listen to your gut instincts on this momentous decision. We urge you to ignore any “wisdom” from the bi-partisan cabal of phony experts in the administrative state that have bungled both military and diplomatic campaigns since their start in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

“It’s not worth one more Gold Star family. Afghanistan is not,” Massie said on Thursday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

