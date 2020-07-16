https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-stepien-trump-campaign-manager-promotion/2020/07/16/id/977599

President Donald Trump’s new campaign manager Bill Stepien said Wednesday the aim is to contrast Joe Biden’s style with Trump and to “win each day” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“With 109 days left, our goal is clear – to win each day we have left until election day,” he said in his first public statement after taking up the role. “If we win more days than Joe Biden wins, President Trump will be re-elected. We will expose Joe Biden as a hapless tool of the extreme left and contrast his failures with the undeniable successes of President Trump.”

Stepien takes over for Brad Parscale, who was abruptly removed as campaign manager Wednesday night, just four months ahead of the election.

Parscale will stay involved in the campaign’s technology and data work.

Stepien on Thursday also said opinion polls were failing to reflect support for Trump, just as they did ahead of the 2016 election.

“The same media polls that had the world convinced that Hillary Clinton would be elected in 2016 are trying the same trick again in 2020,” he said in the statement. “It won’t work.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

