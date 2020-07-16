https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/twitter-hack-raises-alarms-social-media-influence-markets-elections/

A hacking attack on Twitter’s social media accounts – hitting some of the highest profile personalities online like presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos – has raised alarms over the social media influence on markets, elections and more.

Adam Conner, a vice president at the Center for American Progress, said, “This is bad on July 15, but would be infinitely worse on November 3rd,” in a report in Daily Mail.

Another intelligence expert, who spoke anonymously to the New York Times, said the thought of someone gaining access to the accounts of world leaders was nothing more or less than “scary.”

It was a major hack attack on Twitter accounts that infected the accounts of Elon Musk and Barack Obama as well.

Experts said it was “extremely lucky” that the attackers only wanted money.

The message sent out by hackers under the names of the celebrities was, on the the Barack Obama account, for example, “I am giving back to my community due to Covid-19! All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000!

Along with a Bitcoin address there was the message, “Only doing this for the next 30 minutes! Enjoy.”

Twitter “admitted that it does not know the full extent of the hack, or how much information the attackers accessed before they were kicked out,” the Mail reported.

The hackers might have gained access to private messages on the accounts, the report said.

The New York Times said the incident created “chaos” online.

Twitter had to shut down “broad swaths of its service, including the ability of verified users to tweet, for a couple of hours,” according to the Times.

A company spokesman said it was learned that some employees had their own accounts compromised in what was described as a “coordinated social engineering attack.”

“We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed,” Twitter’s spokesman added. “We’ve taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools while our investigation is ongoing.”

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey said, “We all feel terrible this happened.”

He promised to share information “when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.”

An intelligence official said anonymously that the obvious concern is if a known American foe, such as Russia, China, North Korea or Iran, would be able to succeed in such an attack, it could trigger stock market havoc, or worse, like a military confrontation.

Alex Stamos, of the Stanford Internet Observatory, said, “It could have been much worse. We got lucky that this is what they decided to do with their power.”

Analysts said they estimated some $118,000 actually was transferred to the publicized Bitcoin accounts.

Twitter, like other social media companies, has had security issues in the past, with even Dorsey’s account hacked previously. A rogue worker there also temporarily deleted President Trump’s account in another incident.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called for an FBI investigation, pointing out a successful attack on the system “represents a threat to all of your users’ privacy and data security.”

Other celebrities whose accounts failed included Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortetz, Mike Bloomberg, Warren Buffet, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Apple and Uber.

