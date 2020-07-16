https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/unconstitutional-abuse-power-three-california-churches-sue-gavin-newsom-singing-ban/

Gavin Newsom

Three Northern California churches are suing Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom for banning singing in houses of worship.

Newsom on July 1st closed churches, gyms, hair and nail salons, indoor malls in Los Angeles and 29 other counties including Orange County, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Diego and all other counties in Southern California.

There is no end date to the lockdown and Newsom said Black Lives Matter protests are allowed!

Churches in Northern California counties are open, however Newsom imposed strict restrictions such as a ban on singing.

Newsom’s July 1 Coronavirus order says, “Places of worship must therefore discontinue singing and chanting activities.”

The ACLJ on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Calvary Chapel of Ukiah, Calvary Chapel Fort Bragg and River of Life Church.

“Despite the ongoing and even increasing restrictions on the protected First Amendment rights to freely assemble and engage in religious exercise as it relates to places of worship, Newsom has been unwavering in his support of massive protests in California,” the lawsuit said.

For example, Newsom fully supported tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter militants out in full force in Los Angeles last month:

The #BLM protestors in Hollywood, Los Angeles have obviously built up an amazing HERD IMMUNITY to #COVID19 Looks like everything will be back to normal tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/nQVGMHw97k — BeachMilk (@BeachMilk) June 8, 2020

Jordan Sekulow, the Executive Director of ACLJ blasted Newsom’s order as an “unconstitutional abuse of power.”

“Banning singing in California churches is an unconstitutional abuse of power. And to do it in the name of a pandemic is despicable. This ban is clearly targeted at religion. It is clearly a violation of the First Amendment and a direct violation of religious liberty,” Sekulow said in a statement.

