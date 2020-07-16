http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zzR7QirUqW0/

Water flooded the Lincoln Tunnel roadway Tuesday as drivers lined up bumper-to-bumper during the evening rush, video shows.

“Well, that’s concerning. I’m inside the Lincoln Tunnel, which is underwater. I’m pretty sure there’s a movie about this and everybody dies,” Anthony Consiglio, who posted the clip to Instagram, can be heard saying as the water seeps out of the side of the tunnel.

Port Authority officials closed the tunnel’s left lane for a half-hour “due to emergency maintenance,” according to tweets posted by the agency Tuesday night.

An agency rep told Heavy.com the flood was sparked by “a rupture of a water main in a facility room in the Center Tube.”

The problem “was fixed and the water was pumped out as designed,” the agency said.

