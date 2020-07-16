http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nyEvuWFtyPI/

Airline employees sustained injuries Tuesday when three women allegedly attacked them at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

“According to Spirit Airlines, the three employees suffered minor injuries when three guests ‘became combative following a delayed flight,’” Local 10 reported.

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) arrest reports said the women hit the workers with items such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs, and fast food.

Video footage of the incident showed a woman in a white shirt approach the employees with an object in her hand as another person behind her threw something at them.

Moments later, the woman in white rushed the workers behind the counter and another woman in a black shirt and pants appeared to kick an airline employee who was on the ground.

“Philadelphia residents Tymaya Wright, 20; Danaysha Dixon, 22; and Keira Ferguson, 21, were arrested and charged with battery, according to BSO,” NBC Miami reported.

“Wright faces an additional charge of petit theft. Attorney information was not available. Records show they have bonded out of Broward County jail,” the article noted.

Wednesday, Spirit Airlines commended its employees for maintaining their professionalism during the confrontation:

We thank our Team Members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday. Three Guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our Team Members. Three of our Team Members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind. Further questions about this incident should be referred to law enforcement.

Later, an airport spokesperson echoed the airline’s statements, adding that the “safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees is part of our core mission,” according to CBS Miami.

