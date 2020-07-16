https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-blm-replaces-torn-statue-one-gets-hauled-away-dumpster-next-day/

An artist replaced a statue that was toppled in the UK last month with a resin statue of a Black Lives Matter protester who had climbed on top of the base for a photo following the vandalism — it was appropriately hauled off in a dumpster the next day.

UPDATE: The Bristol #AntifaBLM statue was hauled away in a garbage truck this morning. I still fully expect this crap to happen in the US though so be ready regardless. pic.twitter.com/TRalX6U7Jc — (@LucidCaucasity) July 16, 2020

“I understand people want expression, but the statue has been put up without permission,” the mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday. “Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we’ve put in place will have to be removed.”

I understand people want expression, but the statue has been put up without permission. Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we've put in place will have to be removed. The people of Bristol will decide its future.

A crew came and took the statue down early Thursday morning. The Bristol City Council announced that they will hold the statue at a local museum for the artist to either come pick up or donate.

The resin statue, created by British artist Marc Quinn, featured a woman making the black power fist. The bronze statue that they had torn down was of merchant and slave trader Edward Colston, who is honored all over Bristol for the amount of money that he spent on charitable work in the area.

In 1808, David Hughson described Colston as “the great benefactor of the city of Bristol, who, in his lifetime, expended more than 70,000L. [£] in charitable institutions.”

Liberals kneeled before the statue and made the black power gesture after it was unveiled, and a brave woman filming them scolded them for their actions.

It was not put up by the city therefore it’s not illegal to pull it down. Get it done today! pic.twitter.com/6Jixfm05Ys — (@LucidCaucasity) July 15, 2020

CNN reports, “the work, officially titled ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020,’ is intended to be temporary. The artist confirmed that he did not received permission from authorities to erect the statue. Should the artwork be sold, Quinn said that profits will be donated to two charities, chosen by Reid, that promote the inclusion of Black history in school curricula.”

The divisive and politically charged statue sparked elation from the left, and outrage from the right. Many called for the statue celebrating the violent movement to be torn down.

Oh no no no. That is offensive. Pull it down! What’s good for one is good for all! https://t.co/rCcQn7NPiT — DissentingOpinion (@DissentingOpin1) July 15, 2020

I told you this would happen. They rip down our statues and replace them with their own. This is not about “equality” this is about black supremacy. If this is allowed to stand you know the White race is DONE. TEAR IT DOWN TODAY! https://t.co/u43Khwk0UZ pic.twitter.com/TLW7ReJT2h — (@LucidCaucasity) July 15, 2020

Tear it down https://t.co/qXeTyIrdrG — Ralph Malph (@RalphMa33563799) July 15, 2020

Americans, be ready to take down the statues to black supremacy that are about to start popping up in America. Get right with the fact that you’ll be arrested doing it, get bail funds ready and such. It’s coming. — (@LucidCaucasity) July 15, 2020

UPDATE: The city has said that they did not approve the statue and it will be removed.

**UPDATE**

Bristol city council on the abomination of a BLM Marxist statue on the spot where they destroyed the Edward Colston one – have said they didn’t allow it & it will be removed. Not good enough, there’s no way they didn’t know, two huge trucks & channel 4 on hand. Liars! — BuzzingBee ⚪️ (@Buzzing__Bee) July 15, 2020

