Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge decided to postpone a meeting regarding a mask requirement for students in K-12 schools. This mandate set by Republican Governor Gary Herbert only applies to schools and school buses. Tanner Ainge who is the Chairman of the All-Republican Commission, was met with a crowd of people where a majority of them were unmasked in the meeting room. Ainge opened with, “This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing.”

While being booed by the crowd, Ainge also expressed his concerns, “We are supposed to be physically distancing, wearing masks. All of our medical experts, our Department of Health, everyone is encouraging us to do that. This room is not complying with these health guidelines. This creates a health concern for this meeting.”

Counter-protestors were outside of the county office arguing the masks are part of a compassionate act. They were met by Commissioner Bill Lee who expressed his support for mask exemptions in schools.

One counter protestor shared her thoughts, “If we teach our kids in Utah County that they’re exempt, then they’re just teaching them more privilege and that is a very fine line and a scary thing to do.”

