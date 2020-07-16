https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-president-trump-calls-bidens-record-china-video/

President Donald Trump was at his White House Rose Garden speech recently and stated, “Joe Biden’s entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party and to the calamity of errors that they’ve made.”

“Joe Biden supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, one of the greatest geopolitical and economic disasters in world history. If you look at China, you look at the moment they joined the World Trade, they were flatlining for years and years and years and decades.”

