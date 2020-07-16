https://www.theblaze.com/news/women-reportedly-punch-kick-airline-workers-and-even-throw-shoes-phones-metal-boarding-signs-fast-food-at-them-over-delayed-flight

Spirit Airlines said three women physically attacked employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WPLG-TV reported. And what sparked Tuesday night’s free-for-all, captured on video?

Apparently, a delayed flight.

What are the details?

The airline said three employees suffered minor injuries when the would-be passengers “became combative following a delayed flight,” the station said.

The three women hit airplane employees “with miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food,” WPLG said, citing Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports.

The melee occurred outside the gate of a flight to Philadelphia in Terminal 4, the station said.

“The victims were also punched and kicked in different sections of their bodies numerous times,” the arrest reports said, according to WPLG.

Here’s the full video. It shows women throwing various objects at employees behind the airline counter and then charging at them, delivering punches and kicks. Later in the clip one airline employee is seen limping as she escapes through a glass door as the women appear to come back for more:

Who was arrested?



The three arrested women all hail from Philadelphia, the station said.

Tymaya Wright, 20, was charged with battery and petit theft for allegedly taking a Spirit employee’s phone, WPLG reported, adding that Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were charged with battery.

(L to R) Tymaya Wright, Danaysha Dixon, Keira Ferguson Image source: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

The trio was taken to jail and released on bond Wednesday morning, the station said.

WPLG said the women declined to share their side of the story.

The sheriff’s office told the station its investigation is continuing and that the women could face additional charges.

What did Spirit Airlines have to say?

Spirit Airlines released the following statement, according to WPLG:

“We thank our Team Members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday. Three Guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our Team Members. Three of our Team Members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind. Further questions about this incident should be referred to law enforcement.”

