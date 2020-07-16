https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-mary-trump-latest-grifter-write-anti-trump-book-no-photos-donald-trump-heard-say-n-word/

The worst kind of grifter – A family grifter.

Mary Trump told Rachel Maddow she heard her uncle Donald Trump say the N-word and use anti-Semitic slurs.

.@realDonaldTrump‘s niece, Mary Trump, says she has heard the president use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word. pic.twitter.com/bYgp7G8wuG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 16, 2020

It is unlikely the two ever met.

Funniest thing about this whole book is that Mary has NEVER even met Donald Trump. Complete BS this was even able to get to shelves. — WhyAnnie (@annieoaks1000) July 16, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. says he has never seen her in 20 years!

.@DonaldJTrumpJr hasn’t seen ‘tell-all’ author Mary Trump ‘in 20 years’ and hints she may never have met Donald https://t.co/UGDePRqppC — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) July 16, 2020

Another grifter that no one would know of but for POTUS Trump. Amazing how all those winners/smart people who tell you what a mess Trump is would not be known if Trump was not POTUS. Losers. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 16, 2020

