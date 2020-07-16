https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-mary-trump-latest-grifter-write-anti-trump-book-no-photos-donald-trump-heard-say-n-word/

The worst kind of grifter – A family grifter.

Mary Trump told Rachel Maddow she heard her uncle Donald Trump say the N-word and use anti-Semitic slurs.

It is unlikely the two ever met.

Donald Trump Jr. says he has never seen her in 20 years!

