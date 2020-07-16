https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-mary-trump-latest-grifter-write-anti-trump-book-no-photos-donald-trump-heard-say-n-word/
The worst kind of grifter – A family grifter.
Mary Trump told Rachel Maddow she heard her uncle Donald Trump say the N-word and use anti-Semitic slurs.
.@realDonaldTrump‘s niece, Mary Trump, says she has heard the president use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word. pic.twitter.com/bYgp7G8wuG
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 16, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
It is unlikely the two ever met.
TRENDING: California to Release 18,000 Prisoners by End of August to ‘Slow the Spread of COVID-19’
Funniest thing about this whole book is that Mary has NEVER even met Donald Trump. Complete BS this was even able to get to shelves.
— WhyAnnie (@annieoaks1000) July 16, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Donald Trump Jr. says he has never seen her in 20 years!
.@DonaldJTrumpJr hasn’t seen ‘tell-all’ author Mary Trump ‘in 20 years’ and hints she may never have met Donald https://t.co/UGDePRqppC
— The US Sun (@TheSunUS) July 16, 2020
Another grifter that no one would know of but for POTUS Trump.
Amazing how all those winners/smart people who tell you what a mess Trump is would not be known if Trump was not POTUS.
Losers.
— Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 16, 2020