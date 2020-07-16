https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/writer-pro-life-shouldnt-used-racist/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith has called for the word “pro-life” to be retired in a similar manner to the Washington Redskins because it’s ‘racist’ and ‘misogynistic.’

Yes, really.

“This point cannot be emphasized enough, or too often,” tweeted Smith. “The moniker ‘pro-life,’ so often used in the service of not just misogyny but also racism, should be retired right along with Aunt Jemima and the ‘Redskins’ team name.”

Smith deleted his tweet shortly after his comments started to receive a backlash.

