(FOX NEWS) — Two professors from Princeton University co-authored a column published Thursday that took apart the country’s current “cancel culture” that they consider to be based on “twisted logic,” but they said if the trend continues – to be fair – the movement should consider relegating the Democratic Party to “the dustbin of history.”

Sergiu Klainerman, a mathematics professor, and John Londregan, a professor of politics and international affairs, co-authored the piece titled, “A Modest Proposal for a Name Change,” which appeared on the National Review’s website.

They point out that there is a clear movement afoot in the country that aims to erase the “symbols and exemplars of American society” that have suddenly become the targets of an “unprecedented iconoclastic purge.”

