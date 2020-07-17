https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amash-reelection-libertarian-michigan/2020/07/17/id/977665

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash is not running for reelection.

“He hasn’t been campaigning for any office and doesn’t plan to seek the nomination for any office,” Amash adviser Poppy Nelson told The Detroit News.

Amash is a five-term congressman and vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Fox News noted that he left the Republican Party in 2019 to become an independent and joined the Libertarian Party in April.

In a Thursday night tweet, Amash confirmed his decision not to run.

“I love representing our community in Congress,” he wrote. “I always will. This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it. Thank you for your trust.”

As an independent, Amash had voted for the articles of impeachment against Trump, according to Fox News.

Amash’s campaign had raised $24,200 for the quarter ending June 30, The Detroit News reported. He previously had raised over $1.1 million toward reelection.

Amash had said in May he will not run for president, ending speculation he would seek the Libertarian Party’s nod for a 2020 White House run.

