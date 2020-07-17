https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/farrakhan-jackson-mississippi/2020/07/17/id/977753

Hear that?

It’s silence.

In the wake of Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson posting anti-Semitic quotes online attributed to Adolf Hitler the response is stunning. Silence. And that sound of silence should send a message that there is a very selective and rather chilling response to prejudice and bigotry in this country.

No one has taken a knee in the Capitol Rotunda. No one has marched to protest. No one has thundered from the editorial pages. It’s just one more “acceptable” anti-Semitic aside that has become part of the conversation undercurrent in America among those who would describe themselves as “progressives.”

In truth, Jackson’s Hitler posting has been dismissed by fact checking historians as false.

Adolf Hitler never said . . . “the Jews will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

However media reports say Jackson also shared thoughts by that most rabid of contemporary anti-Semites, Louis Farrakhan, who, had he lived during the Nazi era, would have been liberally quoted by Hitler even though he viewed both blacks and Jews as sub humans. So if a fake quote from Hitler isn’t sufficient, a real life Farrakhan quote will certainly make the point.

Jackson now offers an almost incoherent response to his online actions: “My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” “When I posted what I posted, I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it. I just wanted to let you guys know that I’m very apologetic, and I just want you guys to understand it was never intended to put any race down or any religion down. I post things on my story all the time, and I just probably should’ve never posted anything that Hitler did because Hitler was a bad person . . . “

Putting aside Jackson’s rambling and pathetic spin, one can almost feel a sense of pity for a football player who has joined the parade of anti-Semites who have invoked the age old blood-libel of Jews engaged in a global conspiracy to control the world.

But, there can be no quarter given to those who know full well the venom of anti-Semitism and promote it knowingly, willingly, and with intent to follow the time tested descent to genocide of dehumanizing The Jew.

The grim historic irony is that it was The Jew who stood with Blacks during an era in the struggle for Civil Rights, who advocated on behalf of people of color, who put themselves (that is their lives) at risk.

When three civil rights workers were murdered and buried in a Mississippi earthen damn during the summer of 1964, two of the three were New York Jews. Remember all their names: James Chaney from Meridian, Mississippi, and Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner from New York City. The “Reverend” Louis Farrakhan will never acknowledge them, their brotherhood, or their shared sacrifice on behalf of civil rights.

While many among the progressive political movement are engaged in active anti-Semitism that seeks to marginalize and then isolate those Jews who stand with Israel, their political relatives, the Democrats stand mute and studiously indifferent to their campaign.

Nor do they engage on the casual but deeply ingrained anti-Semitism of personalities and celebrities such as football players who are compelled to acknowledge that Hitler “was a bad person,” only after they called out on their bigotry.

Democratic Party leadership needs to acknowledge that their Progressive colleagues have not only captured the future of their party but has also made these failing leaders deaf, dumb, and deliberately blind in confronting that oldest of blood libels, “The Jews. . . .”

In doing so, they have sold out their principles, and some cases, their own heritage, in hopes they will be left alone by the rising forces of bigotry.

It didn’t work for the Jews of Europe in the 1930s and it isn’t going to work for them in 21st century America.

Ronald J. Rosenberg, Esq. is an attorney in Garden City, New York and a published commentator on public policy, the law, and politics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

