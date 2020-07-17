https://www.theblaze.com/news/antonio-sabato-conservative-studios-hollywood

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. announced on Twitter his plans to create a “conservative movie studio” alternative to the liberal socialist entertainment establishment.

Sabato first revealed his plans on Twitter on Thursday.

“We are putting together a plan to create a conservative movie studio for all patriots to do projects that Hollywood would never do,” he tweeted.

“No more blacklisting and no more injustice from the socialist’s elites,” he added.

“I was blacklisted”

Sabato is an Italian immigrant and is best known for his roles in the popular television shows “Melrose Place,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “General Hospital.”

He said that his entertainment career was sidelined after he announced his unabashed support for President Donald Trump in 2016. He also spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“I had to sell everything,” Sabato said in an interview with Variety in March.

“I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted,” he explained. “All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids.”

“We are not going to be bullied”

Sabato went on to explain his new conservative entertainment endeavor in further statements.

“To all conservative producers who want to make a change this is the time, get in touch with me, and be part of our team. Right now we are In pre-production with Trail Blazers our first in line for many more & first to start our studio,” he added.

“Blacklisting in Hollywood and around my industry is about to be over forever. We are not going to be bullied by you any longer!’ he explained.

On Friday, he appeared to name his entertainment endeavor “Conservative Studios.”

Other conservative actors have also noted the obstacles in Hollywood for those who do dare to oppose liberalism.

“They just think that conservatives are these racist, bigoted, selfish, heartless people that don’t believe in helping people. Really, the opposite is true,” said actress Julienne Davis in 2017 interview.

