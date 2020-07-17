https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-is-a-trojan-horse-for-a-radical-agenda-mike-pence-warns

Vice President Mike Pence warned would-be voters Friday that Joe Biden is a candidate who, if elected president, will serve as “a Trojan horse” for the most radical elements of the far Left’s political agenda.

Speaking to a group at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, where the Republican Party was founded in 1854, Pence said he was there “to talk about what’s at stake, and to talk about the choice our nation faces” in the upcoming presidential election. “Our economic recovery is on the ballot, but also are things much more fundamental and foundational to our country,” he continued.

“It’s not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or Democrat, more red or blue. It’s whether America remains America,” said Pence, who went on to characterize the choice this November as “two paths, one based on the dignity of every individual, and the other on the growing control of the State.”

Claiming that the Democratic Party’s path “leads to socialism and decline,” Pence painted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a hapless candidate who has aligned himself with the agenda of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the radical Left wing of the Democratic Party. “I thought Joe Biden won the Democrat primaries, but looking at their unity agenda, it looks to me like Bernie won,” he said in reference to the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force.

“When you consider Joe Biden’s agenda and his embrace of the radical Left, it’s clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than an autopen president,” Pence alleged. “A Trojan horse for a radical agenda; so radical, so all-encompassing, that it would transform this country into something utterly unrecognizable.”

It is therefore no surprise, Pence said, that democratic socialist Sanders has thrown his support behind Biden, touting him as someone who would “transform the country” and distinguish himself as “the most progressive president in nearly a century.”

“The Biden-Sanders agenda would set America on the path of socialism and decline,” Pence added. “And as our nation endures this time of testing, we’d do well to tell our neighbors and friends that it’s also a time for choosing.”

If elected, Joe Biden will be 78 years old when he assumes office, making him the oldest president in American history. He has signaled that he will likely not seek a second term, for which reason his vice presidential pick has garnered acute attention. A source in the campaign told Politico in December, “This makes Biden a good transition figure. I’d love to have an election this year for the next generation of leaders, but if I have to wait four years [in order to] to get rid of Trump, I’m willing to do it.”

Regarding Biden’s potential role, Pence said, “Joe Biden has referred to himself as a transition candidate. But many were asking across this country, ‘A transition to what?’”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

RELATED: Biden Signals He’ll Only Serve One Term

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

