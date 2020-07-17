https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anti-police-sara-pearl/2020/07/17/id/977830

A staffer working on the campaign for the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden deleted an anti-police tweet from her account following an inquiry from Fox News.

Sara Pearl, who says she’s the supervising producer for Biden’s campaign, tweeted for people not to call police “pigs” because “pigs are highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.”

Pearl also commented to a retweet calling cops “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs.”

“Joe Biden can’t hide from the fact the radical left-wing party he leads has such visceral hatred of the police, the men and women who bravely put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. At a time when police officers are under increasingly violent attack, Joe Biden has allowed a sickening anti-police culture to pervade his campaign. He sits silently and says nothing as police are viciously assaulted by left-wing mobs,” Bob Paduchik, the Trump campaign’s senior adviser for law enforcement and labor unions, said in a statement, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden has said he isn’t in favor of defunding the police but rather federal funding should make sure “they meet certain basic standards of decency, honorableness, and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community, everybody in the community.”

