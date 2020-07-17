https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-black-lives-matter-antifa-terrorists-targeting-columbus-statue-chicago-video/

Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists are pulling down the Columbus statue in Chicago tonight.

The protest mob have ropes around the the statue. They’re ready to rip it down.

There are police in the area but it does not appear that they are doing anything at this point.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters are now pulling down the Columbus statue in Chicago. They’ve got the ropes on. pic.twitter.com/H0UJM4OyEd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2020

TRENDING: Noose Hoaxer Bubba Wallace Booed at NASCAR All-Star Race Qualifier, Cheered After Crash (VIDEO)

Black Lives Matter rioters in Chicago throw projectiles and fireworks at police officers guarding the Christopher Columbus statue. pic.twitter.com/YI7ZO2T55s — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2020

UPDATE– Police have taken control of the area.

Chicago police have successfully reclaimed their positions at the statue of Christopher Columbus. pic.twitter.com/hZBsshq5U5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2020

The statue wasn’t toppled but its been entirely tagged over. There’s also a of bikes that have been left over since PD cleared the area. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/JdrQT8L17Y — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) July 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

