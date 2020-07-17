https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-black-lives-matter-antifa-terrorists-targeting-columbus-statue-chicago-video/

Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists are pulling down the Columbus statue in Chicago tonight.

The protest mob have ropes around the the statue. They’re ready to rip it down.

There are police in the area but it does not appear that they are doing anything at this point.

UPDATE– Police have taken control of the area.

