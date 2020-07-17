https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-new-documents-reveal-completely-dishonest-ny-times-report-trump-stone-manafort-ties-russia-give-back-pulitzer/

On Friday new documents were released by the Senate Judiciary Comittee on the Russia Collusion hoax.

The second set of documents exposes the outlandish New York Times story that the Trump team had “repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials.” The declassified documents reveal The New York Times reporting was transparently dishonest and an attempt to fuel the Russiagate narrative in its early stages.

The New York Times along with the Washington Post later won Pulitzer Prizes for their junk Trump-Russia collusion reporting that now is confirmed to be factually inaccurate and misleading.

If these outlets had any integrity they’d return their phony prizes.

NYT: Roger Stone was part of the FBI’s inquiry into Russian ties. FBI: “We have not investigated Roger Stone” pic.twitter.com/9Gtotx6bWV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 17, 2020

Fascinating to see real-time FBI assessment of inaccurate reporting. Comey also disputed the story in June 2017. Despite Comey denial, NYT stood by their sources: the “current and former” US officials leaking false info. pic.twitter.com/EOH0wb0kZv — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 17, 2020

Here are the documents via Techno Fog:

Annotated New York Times Ar… by Techno Fog on Scribd

