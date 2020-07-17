https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-report-health-officials-numerous-states-mistakenly-included-positive-results-antibody-tests-reporting-new-covid-19-cases-cdc/

Health officials from numerous states have ‘mistakenly’ included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new Coronavirus cases to the CDC, ultimately inflating new cases.

The Trump administration announced new guidelines on Wednesday. Starting this week hospitals will be ordered to bypass the CDC and send ALL COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington DC.

This comes after TGP’s Tuesday report on the likely fraudulent numbers coming from the CDC.

FOX 35 Orlando investigated and found out that countless labs were reporting 100% COVID positivity rates.

Most Florida labs have not reported any negative test result data to the state!

For example, one lab in Orlando, Centra Care, reported that 83 people were tested for COVID and ALL tested positive — this is IMPOSSIBLE!

On Friday, it was revealed that once again, the country’s positivity rate is skewed because positive antibody tests are being lumped in with viral tests for COVID-19.

Fox News contributor and physician Nicole Saphier reported: Health officials from numerous states have mistakenly included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new COVID-19 cases to the CDC, grossly inflating new cases. The scientific equivalent to “double dipping.”

BREAKING: Health officials from numerojs states have mistakenly included positive results from antibody tests when reporting new COVID-19 cases to the CDC, grossly inflating new cases. The scientific equivalent to “double dipping.” — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 17, 2020

BREAKING: Health officials from dozen states have mistakenly lumped (+) results from antibody tests in w viral tests for COVID-19 in reporting to CDC, inflating new cases. A (+) antibody test could mean you were infected w virus from same corona family that causes the common cold — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 17, 2020

One America News reporter Emerald Robinson reported: Sources inside Trump Administration confirm to me that CDC has been misreporting the data for coronavirus to inflate the numbers.

BREAKING: Sources inside Trump Administration confirm to me that CDC has been misreporting the data for coronavirus to inflate the numbers. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 17, 2020

According to Emerald Robinson, the CDC was taking 7 WEEKS to compile and release Coronavirus stats and under pressure, the CDC started reporting that data with a 3 week lag.

Trump Administration official tells me that CDC was taking 7 WEEKS to compile & release key coronavirus stats. Under pressure, CDC started reporting that data with 3 week lag. So HHS took over data reporting from CDC. HHS is able to compile & report this data daily. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 17, 2020

There’s more…

Emerald Robinson reported she is getting flooded with messages from people claiming they signed up for a COVID test and went to a testing site but left early because of long lines.

Despite not taking the test, they get notified later that they’ve tested positive.

My DM’s are flooded with people in various states (LA, TX, GA, TN, FL) telling me the same story: they signed up for the test & went to testing site but left early because of long lines. Despite not taking the test, they get notified later that they’ve tested positive. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 17, 2020

