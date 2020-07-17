https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rioters-attack-police-officers-in-chicago-while-trying-to-destroy-statue

Far-left rioters attacked law enforcement officials in Chicago on Friday night who rushed in to protect a statue of Christopher Columbus that the rioters were trying to destroy.

Video from the incident that was posted online shows the extremists throwing all sorts of objects at the police officers, who were not wearing helmets or other riot protective gear. The extremists threw artillery shell fireworks at the officers, which can cause serious injury.

WATCH:

Law enforcement protecting a statue at a park in Chicago are pelted with projectiles and fireworks by rioters. They are not wearing helmets. pic.twitter.com/xtD4QBaHqd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

