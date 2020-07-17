https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/17/ruth-bader-ginsburg-reveals-cancer-recurrence-n658232

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, announced on Friday that she’s had a recurrence of cancer, and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments since May 19. According to a statement by Ginsburg, “a periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver.”

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful,” she continued. “The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.”

Ginsburg, left-wing justice on the high court, addressed her ability to continue serving on the court in her statement as well. “I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

“I will continue biweekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine,” her statement continued. “Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other court work.”

Ginsburg was recently hospitalized for the treatment of an infection, which was unrelated to her cancer diagnosis.

Her full statement is posted below:

Statement from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/wLzn0SscC2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 17, 2020

Ginsburg’s health has sparked speculation about her tenure on the court. She’s had both colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

This story is developing.

