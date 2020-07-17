https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-ruth-bader-ginsburg-reveals-liver-cancer-returned/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that her liver cancer has returned.

The 87-year-old revealed in a statement on Friday that she began a course of chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer on May 19.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful,” she said. “The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results.”

Ginsburg said her most recent scan on July 7 “indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease.”

The Supreme Court Justice said she will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to “keep her cancer at bay.”

Ginsburg refuses to step down from her seat.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said. “I remain fully able to do that.”

Earlier this week the 87-year-old received treatment at Johns Hopkins after experiencing a fever and chills.

Ginsburg was also hospitalized with an infection in May where she underwent non-surgical treatment in Maryland.

Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation treatment for a “localized malignant tumor” found on her pancreas in July 2019.

Ginsburg in December of 2018 also had surgery to remove cancer from her left lung.

