https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-ruth-bader-ginsburg-reveals-liver-cancer-returned/
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that her liver cancer has returned.
The 87-year-old revealed in a statement on Friday that she began a course of chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer on May 19.
“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful,” she said. “The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results.”
Ginsburg said her most recent scan on July 7 “indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease.”
TRENDING: NOT MAKING NATIONAL HEADLINES: Black Mass Shooter Kills Two Random Men in Indiana Before Being Gunned Down by CCW Holder (VIDEO)
The Supreme Court Justice said she will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to “keep her cancer at bay.”
Ginsburg refuses to step down from her seat.
“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said. “I remain fully able to do that.”
New RBG statement on her health – says she began a round of chemo in May to treat recurrence of cancer and has responded well. Says she will continue to serve. “I remain fully able to do that.” https://t.co/idv02XeBbF pic.twitter.com/VK9nHJeByW
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 17, 2020
Earlier this week the 87-year-old received treatment at Johns Hopkins after experiencing a fever and chills.
Ginsburg was also hospitalized with an infection in May where she underwent non-surgical treatment in Maryland.
Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation treatment for a “localized malignant tumor” found on her pancreas in July 2019.
Ginsburg in December of 2018 also had surgery to remove cancer from her left lung.