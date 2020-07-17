https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/breonna-taylor-louisville/2020/07/17/id/977827

Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black EMT and aspiring nurse shot to death by police in her own home on March 13, was alive for nearly 6 minutes before she died and received no medical attention for more than 20 minutes, reports the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, told investigators that Taylor was alive as he called her mom and yelled for help.

“[Police are] yelling like, ‘Come out, come out,’ and I’m on the phone with her [mom]. I’m still yelling help because she’s over here coughing and, like, I’m just freaking out,” Walker said in a recorded police interview three hours after the shooting, according to the Courier-Journal.

Dispatch logs reviewed by the newspaper found that Taylor received no medical attention for more than 20 minutes.

Family attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker also wrote in a revised lawsuit filed on behalf of Taylor’s family that Taylor was not killed immediately.

“Breonna, who was unarmed in her hallway, was struck by several rounds of gunfire. She was not killed immediately,” attorneys Aguiar and Baker wrote.

“Rather, she lived for another five to six minutes before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home.”

