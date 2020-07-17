https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/bystander-ends-mass-shooting-attack-taking-gunman/

A bystander nearby when a 22-year-old man launched a mass shooting attack in Brownsburg, Indiana, this week halted the violence after two other victims were shot and he was injured by shooting and taking down the attacker.

WISH-TV reports police in the town say the attacker had a history of mental health issues.

The mass shooting developed when Joshua Christopher Hayes started randomly shooting people, taking aim first at two men working Brownsburg Cemetery.

Hayes chased down and shot Seth Robertson, 36, then chased after a second man and shot a third man, who was legally carrying a weapon while stopped at a traffic light nearby, police reported.

TRENDING: Most Trump supporters can’t wait to vote for him

“The third man was legally armed and fatally shot Hayes,” the report explained.

“This tragic event could have been much more disastrous. So, victim three not only saved victim two’s life, but he saved potentially the lives of many others,” Police Capt. Jennifer Barrett explained.

“Victim three did exactly what anybody would have wanted him to do at that scene that day.”

A commentary at the Gateway Pundit noted, “Police later determined the shooter and the victims did not know each other, and this was 100% random.”

The commentary continued, “The intent was to kill as many people as possible presumably – but that never happened because the man with the CCW permit stopped him. … Of course, this did not make any national headlines.”

WISH reported, “Police met with Hayes’ family to find out the real reason he started shooting.”

“That is part of what led us to exactly understand that there was a mental health component that was behind – that we were already seeing in the investigation,” Barrett said. “However, I think the biggest thing that Mr. Hayes’ family has expressed is that they want there to be a mental health awareness component to this. They’re, of course, devastated. But they’re also devastated for the other victim.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

