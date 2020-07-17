https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/ca-gov-newsom-orders-public-private-schools-32-counties-stay-closed/

Gavin Newsom

Democrat tyrant Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered all public and private schools in more than 30 counties on his ‘watch list‘ to stay closed.

Newsom’s announcement comes two weeks after he closed churches, gyms, hair and nail salons, indoor malls in Los Angeles and 29 other counties including Orange County, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Diego and all other counties in Southern California.

Newsom said that a county has to be off of his COVID-19 monitoring ‘watch list’ for 14 consecutive days in order for schools to re-open for ‘in-person’ learning.

“Learning remains non-negotiable, but neither is safety,” Newsom said.

In order to remain open, very strict protocols were put in place for public and private schools in counties not (yet) on Newsom’s watch list.

Students from 3rd grade through 12th grade, all teachers and staff must wear face masks — Newsom even strongly suggested face masks for children under the age of 8 (child abuse).

If just one child tests positive, the entire classroom goes home.

Schools will be forced to close if 5% of the school tests positive for Coronavirus.

CBS Los Angeles reported:

Southern California campuses won’t reopen for the first day of school because Gov. Gavin Newsom handed down new guidelines Friday, ordering schools to stay closed in counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list. Thirty-two counties are on the state’s watch list, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. All schools, public and private, in those counties must begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning. For counties that can reopen schools this fall, they must follow strict new guidelines. Students in 3rd grade and higher will be required to wear masks, along with teachers and staff. Second-grade students and younger will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings, including face shields. Teachers will undergo regular testing, and schools must implement safety measures like physical distancing between teachers and students, regular symptom checks at the start of the day, and more frequent hand washing and disinfecting of common areas.

“The one thing we have the power to do to get our kids back into school is look at this list again,” Newsom said. “Wear a mask, physically distance, wash your hands, minimize the mixing. The more we do on this list and we do it at scale, the quicker all those counties are gonna come off that monitoring list, we are going to mitigate the spread of this virus, and those kids are back in school.”

Here are 30 of the counties impacted by Newsom’s Marxist shutdown:

Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

