Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) on Friday filed a complaint against White House adviser Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpThe conservative case for paid family leave Goya fury underscores Biden need to attract Latino support Chris Cuomo blasts Trump over photo with Goya products: ‘In the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans’ MORE for a photo pushing products from Goya Foods, accusing the president’s eldest daughter of violating ethics laws for federal employees.

CREW alleges that Trump violated the Standards of Conduct, a policy that bars White House employees from using or permitting the use of their government positions or titles to endorse any product, service or enterprise.

The complaint calls on the Office of Government Ethics to investigate and consider disciplinary action against Trump if she is found to have improperly used her platform.

“This is not just about beans; it’s another example of a disturbing pattern of this administration acting to benefit the businesses of the president’s supporters. In the midst of a worsening pandemic, senior administration officials should not be focused on the promotion of an ally’s business and should not be providing official incentives for businesses to support them politically,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “Senior Trump officials continue to act like ethics laws to not apply to them.”

In response to the complaint, the White House said Trump had written the tweet in her personal capacity and that CREW’s action was political.

“As has been reiterated prior, this tweet was made in her personal capacity voicing her personal support. This complaint is another politically-motivated, baseless attack from an organization with a vendetta against all of the administration,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump on Tuesday weighed in on the growing controversy over the food company. She posted a picture of herself holding a can of black beans and used the company’s trademark slogan “If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” in both English and Spanish.

The tweet came after Goya faced criticism due to the CEO Robert Unanue’s praise of President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash confirms he won’t seek reelection Chicago mayor to White House press secretary: ‘Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth’ Pentagon mulling plan to ban Confederate flag without mentioning it by name: report MORE.

It post was by Ivanka Trump’s verified account that identifies her as “advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship.” The profile has 9.1 million followers and Trump regularly uses it to post updates about the Trump administration.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The White House has pushed back against the criticism of Ivanka Trump, saying it was unfair.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration – one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” White House specialty media director Carolina Hurley said in a statement.

President Trump on Wednesday shared a picture of himself with several Goya Food products on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Multiple White House officials, including Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, have faced scrutiny over potential ethics law violations during Trump’s presidency.

CREW filed a complaint against the president’s daughter last year, alleging she violated the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in elections in their official capacity, by tweeting a picture that displayed the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

CREW earlier this week filed a complaint alleging that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsVaccine scientist predicts US is weeks away from every American knowing ‘seriously ill’ coronavirus patient Meadows says Fauci wrong to compare coronavirus to 1918 pandemic Democratic NC Congressional candidate Davis expresses optimism about election MORE violated the federal Hatch Act during two separate interviews on Fox News earlier this month.

