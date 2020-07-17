https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/de-blasios-new-york-corpse-wrapped-plastic-bag-found-mcdonalds-rooftop-bronx/

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio bragged on Thursday about having fewer people in New York City jails than any time since World War II.

De Blasio then added, “And we are safer for it and better for it.”

DE BLASIO: “We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WW2 and we are safer for it and better for it” pic.twitter.com/isOM3P8yZ4 — Checked Elitist Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2020

This comes the day after a corpse was found wrapped in plastic on the rooftop of a McDonald’s restaurant in the Bronx.

The Daily Caller reported:

A man’s corpse was found on top of a McDonald’s roof in New York City early Wednesday morning. The unidentified man was found by a maintenance worker on top of a Bronx McDonald’s just after 6 a.m., according to a report published by the New York Post. The body was wrapped in a plastic bag with a U-Haul blanket on top, ABC 7 reported. NYC worker discovers man’s body stuffed in a plastic bag on McDonald’s rooftop https://t.co/rgupjyDC4P — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 15, 2020

