The Gateway Pundit reported on May 30th the recent riots in Democrat-led cities around the country were coordinated and related to three main groups: 1) US based Islamist Organizations, 2) Domestic terrorists, and 3) Others related to the Democrat Party.



There clearly was no reason for the mass riots taking place around the country after the death of the individual at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Everyone who saw the police brutality was appalled and outraged at the sight of the policeman kneeling on the victims neck for an incredibly long period of time. The man died. But nothing warrants the wholesale destruction of property, the murder and and riots around the US since that event.

We also were the first to report that BLM was raising money using ActBlue as a resource.

The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

Thousand Currents is apparently a non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg serves on its Board as reported by Wikipedia (note the link to Thousand Currents no longer works).

What’s the big deal? Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. In January of 2001, the New York Times reported that many politicians, including Democrat Chuck Schumer, were critical of a pardon President Clinton gave to her on his last day in office:

An unusual combination of New York political and law enforcement leaders have condemned former President Bill Clinton’s pardon of Susan L. Rosenberg, a one-time member of the Weather Underground terrorist group who was charged in the notorious 1981 Brink’s robbery in Rockland County that left a guard and two police officers dead. Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, a Republican, and United States Senator Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat, were among those who criticized the pardon, as did Bernard B. Kerik, New York City’s police commissioner, and David Trois, a Rockland County police union official.

Who is Susan Rosenberg? She should NOT be allowed anywhere near a charity. What do public filings about Thousand Currents reveal concerning her background? — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) June 23, 2020

So contributions to BLM are funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to an organization ran by a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group.

What we can report today is that ActBlue in Texas is paying, not only candidates, but thousands of other unidentified individuals.

Per a review of ActBlue Texas disbursements via the website TransparencyUSA.org, there are hundreds of individuals being paid by ActBlue Texas for similar small amounts (e.g. $300 or $250) who are not candidates running for office. In total, ActBlue Texas has paid out $9.6 million in disbursements. We have no idea who most these people are.

Could ActBlue Texas being paying rioters for their attempts to destroy American cities? Is this happening in other states as well?

We know that the Democrat Party uses BLM as a vehicle to obtain donations. We also know that George Soros’s Open Society has been funding individual rioters in their anti-American activities since at least 2014. Are the Democrats and ActBlue now funding riots through ActBlue?

It’s clear that the recent riots around the country are not spontaneous. They are coordinated and planned. These riots are related to the same individuals involved in similar activities for years. These people hate America.





Hat tips Bob Bishop and D.S.



