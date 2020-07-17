https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/17/fatal-motorcycle-crash-listed-as-covid-19-death-in-florida-n658267

A young Florida resident who died in a motorcycle accident is included in the state’s official COVID-19 death count, a state official reveals.

FOX 35 News in Orlando discovered this after asking Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino about two young COVID-19 patients in their twenties who died, and whether they had any preexisting conditions that contributed to their deaths.

“The first one didn’t have any. He died in a motorcycle accident,” Pino said.

Despite this shocking answer, Pino was not aware of this person’s data being removed from the state tally when asked.

“I don’t think so. I have to double-check,” Pino answered. “We were arguing, discussing, or trying to argue with the state. Not because of the numbers — it’s 100…it doesn’t make any difference if it’s 99 — but the fact that the individual didn’t die from COVID-19…died in the crash.”

Despite this, Pino then speculated that COVID-19 could have been a contributing factor to the fatal accident.

“But you could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash. I don’t know the conclusion of that one.”

Florida is one of a number of states whose coronavirus data has been called into question recently. Analysis has shown that Florida’s recent case numbers could be inflated as much as 30 percent. Back in April it was revealed that New York City was counting the deaths of people who never tested positive for COVID-19 as part of their official totals.

These and other stories raise serious questions about the accuracy of the coronavirus data being reported. Are cases and deaths inflated? If so, by how much? Is it intentional?

We deserve answers.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

