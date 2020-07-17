http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lMMUSSt8B2s/

Friday on CSPAN during a video conference with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said state and local government leaders should be “as forceful as possible” in urging the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Fauci said, “I can say as a public health official I would urge the leaders, the local, political and other leaders in states and cities and towns to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks.”

He added, “Masks are important as part of the Physical distancing. Physical distancing is the most important, but practically when you’re living your life and trying to open up the country. You are going to come into contact with people. And for that reason, we know that masks are really important. And we should be using them. Everyone.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

