https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-miss-kentucky-sentenced-to-2-years-in-prison-for-sexting-a-student

A former Miss Kentucky was sentenced to jail for two years after it was discovered she was sending sexual photos to a teenager.

Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, was crowned Miss Kentucky during the 2014 Miss America pageant.

What are the details?

Bearse admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a middle school student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher.

Bearse initially told authorities that she meant to send an explicit photo to her husband, but inadvertently sent it to the teen’s phone. She insisted that the student pressed her for more photos, and she complied because she was “afraid to not appease him.”

She reportedly exchanged photos with the teen for a period of three months in 2018. Authorities arrested the former beauty queen after the unnamed teen’s parent discovered the images on the child’s phone.

“The young man’s name was listed next to my husband’s on my phone,” Bearse explained. “From there, he asked me for more and I panicked. I was afraid to not appease him. When he asked for more, I sent him more photos of me which led to him sending a photo of his privates.”

A judge at Kanawha County Circuit Court sentenced Bearse to two years in prison on Tuesday, as well as 10 years of supervised release. Bearse must also register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

According to WOWK-TV, Bearse pleaded guilty to one count of possessing material depicting minors in a sexually explicit conduct in December 2019. She was initially charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor.

What did she say?

At the time, Bearse said, “I messed up big-time.”

“I didn’t keep any of the photos of him or forward them to anyone else,” Bearse insisted. “But, I did receive them and I did compliment him in a way which made it look like I did want them, because again I was afraid to not appease him. Since I am the adult and he is just a teenager, it was definitely my fault and I accept the blame for the situation.”

Bearse is set to report to Lakin Correctional Center and Jail on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Kanawha County school district said that Bearse is no longer employed there.

[embedded content]

Former Miss Kentucky Admits to Trading Sexual Pics With Teen



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

