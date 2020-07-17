https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/georgias-republican-gov-brian-kemp-sues-atlanta-mayor-keisha-bottoms-mask-mandate/

Mayor Keisha Bottoms

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms over her mask mandate.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is a Marxist and marched with Black Lives Matter militants last month.

Kemp’s lawsuit alleges the Democrat Mayor lacks the authority to implement and enforce a face mask mandate and that she must obey his executive order.

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp suspended all local mask mandates in an executive order on Wednesday.

Kemp overruled all local governments that issued an unconstitutional, mandatory mask ‘law.’

“Like all of the local mask mandates, Mayor Bottoms’ order is unenforceable. We continue to encourage Georgians to do the right thing and wear a mask voluntarily. If the Mayor wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing the current provisions of the Governor’s orders,” the statement read.

“What kind of message does it send when you have mandates already that people aren’t enforcing?” Kemp said. “I have grave concern about our young people and other people getting so reliant on the government that we lose the basis of what this country was founded on, and that’s freedom and liberty and opportunity for any one, any one.”

“I know that many well-intentioned and well-informed Georgians want a mask mandate and while we all agree that wearing a mask is effective, I’m confident that Georgians don’t need a mandate to do the right thing,” Kemp said Friday.

Mayor Bottoms remained defiant and said Kemp’s order would not stop Atlanta from enforcing the face mask mandate.

“I am not afraid of the city being sued, and I’ll put our policies up against anyone’s, any day of the week,” she said.

