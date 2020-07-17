http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mr_oykUbxdI/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) stated that the United States isn’t doing enough with regards to Taiwan and previewed legislation that he will introduce to authorize military force if China invades Taiwan.

Yoho said, “With South Korea and Japan and the United States, we’re doing enough. That trilateral arrangement, that agreement between those three countries, that is one of the strongest relationships in national security. Are we doing enough with Taiwan? No. Since Henry Kissinger’s days and forward, there’s been strategic ambiguity about our policies between Taiwan and China. We are introducing a bill next week, and it’s going to be called the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, and this is something that’s going to lay very clear what our intent is. In fact, it’ll go to the point where it authorizes an AUMF if China invades Taiwan, and it’ll be a sunset for five years, that AUMF, that would authorize the president to use force. Right now, our agreement, and this came out of Ronald Reagan’s presidency, is that we would sell Taiwan enough weapons for them to defend themselves. But when Xi Jinping has announced that he’s ready to draw blood over Taiwan and reunify them, they forgot to ask Taiwan.”

