https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/507901-graham-releases-newly-declassified-documents-on-russia-probe

Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin Graham Democrats blow past GOP incumbents in Q2 fundraising Navarro-Fauci battle intensifies, to detriment of Trump McConnell says he has ‘total’ confidence in Fauci MORE (R-S.C.) on Friday released two recently declassified documents tied to the years-long Russia probe, including notes suggesting FBI officials were skeptical of reports in early 2017 of contact between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officials.

The documents — an annotated version of a New York Times story and a 57-page memo of an interview with a source for Christopher Steele, who compiled a controversial research dossier against then-candidate Trump — comes as Republicans are ramping up their Obama-era investigations.

Graham, a top ally of Trump’s, is investigating “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election interference and the Trump campaign, and former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE‘s probe, which subsumed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the documents released by Graham, Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent, annotated a New York Times February 2017 article headlined “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence.”

“This statement is misleading and inaccurate as written. We have not seen evidence of any individuals affiliated with the Trump team in contact with IOs,” one of Strzok’s annotations reads, referring to intelligence officers.

“Again we are unaware of ANY Trump advisors engaging in conversations with Russian intelligence officials,” he adds in another note.

Graham, in a statement, argued that Strzok’s notes “question the entire premise of the FBI’s investigation” and undercuts Mueller’s probe.

“These documents, which I have long sought, tell a damning story for anyone who’s interested in trying to find the truth behind the corrupt nature of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016 and beyond,” Graham added.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Strzok’s comments came before the investigation into Trump adviser Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneRobert Mueller casts a Stone — but he can’t erase larger concerns READ: Trump order commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence Press: Trump’s final presidential pardon: himself MORE, who he wrote in one note had not been investigated. A 2016 Trump Tower meeting that involved Donald Trump Donald John TrumpAmash confirms he won’t seek reelection Chicago mayor to White House press secretary: ‘Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth’ Pentagon mulling plan to ban Confederate flag without mentioning it by name: report MORE Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump’s new campaign manager brings ties to GOP establishment The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Argentum – Mask mandates, restrictions issued as COVID-19 spreads Progressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters MORE, campaign manager Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Argentum – Mask mandates, restrictions issued as COVID-19 spreads Top Mueller prosecutor: ‘We could have done more’ in Russia investigation The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump turns to immigration; primary day delays expected MORE and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya also wasn’t first reported by The New York Times until mid-2017, months after Strzok made his notes.

A 22-month investigation led by Mueller did not find sufficient evidence that members of the Trump campaign coordinated or conspired with Moscow to tip the election in their favor.

The other document released by Graham is a memo detailing a three-day interview with a key source for Steele. The documents, which still includes several areas of redaction, was declassified by Attorney General Bill Barr.

It’s the latest instance of Trump administration officials declassifying documents tied to the Russia probe for Senate Republican chairmen, who have vowed to “investigate the investigators.”

Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonHillicon Valley: Lawmakers zero in on Twitter after massive hack | US, UK, Canada allege Russian hackers targeted COVID-19 vaccine researchers | Top EU court rules data transfer deal with the US is illegal Lawmakers zero in on Twitter following massive hack Congress backs push for national cyber czar MORE (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyWhite House: Trump thinks payroll tax cut ‘must’ be part of next COVID-19 relief package Illinois House Republican leader won’t attend GOP convention in Florida: ‘It’s not going to be a safe environment’ Trump administration to impose tariffs on French products in response to digital tax MORE (R-Iowa) released a two-page annex last month from the intelligence community’s assessment on Russian interference after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeIn Russian bounty debate, once again this administration lacks intelligence Russian bounties revive Trump-GOP foreign policy divide Former Trump intelligence officials say they had trouble briefing him on Russia: report MORE declassified it at their request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans have homed in for years on the Steele dossier, viewing it as a politically motivated hit job. It was funded, in part, by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Space Force chooses 2,410 airmen to join ranks | Fire aboard Navy ship extinguished | Congress backs push for national cyber czar Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers zero in on Twitter after massive hack | US, UK, Canada allege Russian hackers targeted COVID-19 vaccine researchers | Top EU court rules data transfer deal with the US is illegal Goya fury underscores Biden need to attract Latino support MORE‘s 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee and made a series of serious allegations about Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladmir Putin that have either been disproven or remain unsubstantiated.

The report from Graham isn’t the first to note discrepancies between Steele and his source. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz previously highlighted it in a report where he noted 17 inaccuracies and omissions in the surveillance warrant applications targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“The FBI discovered discrepancies between Steele’s reporting and statements sub-sources made to the FBI, which raised doubts about the reliability of some of Steele’s reports,” Horowitz wrote.

But former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod RosensteinRobert Mueller casts a Stone — but he can’t erase larger concerns Supreme Court to hear dispute over Democrats’ access to Mueller materials Republicans release newly declassified intelligence document on FBI source Steele MORE told members of the Judiciary Committee earlier this year that while information from Steele was in the dossier it was, to his understanding, only verified information.

“The Steele dossier was not in the FISA, was not submitted to the court,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

