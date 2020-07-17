https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cook-political-report-democrats-house/2020/07/17/id/977826

An independent online political newsletter has changed its status on 20 races for the House of Representatives, saying Friday that they were all improving in the direction of Democrats.

The Cook Political Report said four of the races were in Texas, three of which it changed from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican” and another which it said was now a “toss up.”

“For the first time this cycle, Democrats have at least as good a chance at gaining House seats as Republicans on a net basis,” a release by the Cook Political Report said.

Cook’s overall outlook had Democrats with solid leads in 187 races while the Republicans similarly were in control in 158 districts. Each side was rated “likely” to win in 16 races, while 18 races were “leaning” Democrat and 15 were “leaning” Republican. Twenty-five races were rated as “toss ups.”

The newsletter attributed the change to what it called President Donald Trump’s changing polling fortunes since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“President Trump’s abysmal polling since the pandemic began is seriously jeopardizing down-ballot GOP fortunes,” Cook said. “We may be approaching the point at which dozens of House Republicans will need to decide whether to cut the president loose and run on a ‘check and balance’ message, offering voters insurance against congressional Democrats moving too far left under a potential Biden administration.”

Ten of the 20 races that Cook has changed its rating on still ar rated as “lean” Republican, while Democrats in five others solidified leads. One seat moved from “toss up” to “lean” Democrat, and four went from “lean” Republican to “toss up.”

