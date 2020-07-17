https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/job-saving-program-gave-7-5-million-baby-body-parts-abortionists/

A Planned Parenthood organization that was involved in the baby-body-parts-for-sale scandal a few years back was given $7.5 million from the Paycheck Protection Program under Congress’ economic stimulus effort this year, a report says.

It’s part of the $80 million turned over to Planned Parenthood nationwide that the federal government says was improperly distributed and needs to be returned.

The money delivered to Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties raised eyebrows because of the notoriety earned by the abortionists during the scandal over the sale of baby body parts, reported Just the News.

The Small Business Administration said the funds should not have been distributed to Planned Parenthood because it has too many employees. The agency said Planned Parenthood would have to return the money.

JTN reported that one of the executives for the Orange and San Bernardino abortion business “has admitted under oath that at least one baby survived an abortion in their facilities only to die shortly thereafter.”

“Video of a sworn deposition of Jon Dunn, the president and CEO of PPOSBC, was released late last month by the Center for Medical Progress, an anti-abortion group known for its explosive series of undercover videos that revealed Planned Parenthood officials appearing to admit participating in the trafficking of aborted baby body parts, a federal crime,” the report documented.

Dunn said in the deposition there had been one time, and although he didn’t remember much, he was told that a “fetus” was born and “wasn’t viable and expired very quickly.”

“Staff were upset about it, but there was nothing that could be done. The fetus was not anywhere near viable,” he said. “I know they kept it warm and comfortable for the very brief period that it was alive.”

The same abortion organization was identified in undercover videos released several years ago by the Center for Medical Progress revealing Jennifer Russo, the medical director at PPOSBC, confirming her abortion business had a professional relationship with local biotechnology company, DaVinci Biosciences, to supply baby body parts.

She admitted that PPOSBC might have done abortions to obtain undamaged fetal bodies.

“But it’s pretty rare,” Russo said.

DaVinci Biosciences was found to have engaged illegally in deals involving fetal tissues, according to prosecutors. DaVinci Biosciences and another company, DV Biologics, then reached a $7.7 million settlement with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office over the purchases.

Planned Parenthood repeatedly has denied in public that it traffics in the body parts of unborn babies, but under oath in a lawsuit, officials told a different story.

The group that exposed the unseemly trade in 2015 through its undercover videos, the Center for Medical Progress, has assembled a video featuring the testimonies.

“The time has come for federal consequences for Planned Parenthood,” said David Daleiden, CMP’s founder and the lead reporter who conducted the undercover investigation.

“Planned Parenthood lied to the public and to Congress, but now there is no longer any reasonable doubt that Planned Parenthood sold fetal body parts, commodifying living children in the womb and treating pregnant women like a cash crop. The U.S. Department of Justice must escalate the enforcement of laws against fetal trafficking to the highest level of priority.”

The undercover videos caught Planned Parenthood officials on a hidden camera discussing payments for the body parts of aborted children. One famously negotiated for higher prices because “I want a Lamborghini.”

The “admissions” under oath about the sales, CMP said, came during testimony in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood against CMP and the undercover reporters in which the abortion giant won a judgment that remains under appeal.

“The video shows how Planned Parenthood Federation of America, while under investigation in 2015, told Congress that its Gulf Coast affiliate in Houston had ‘rebuffed’ an undercover proposal to sell fetal livers for $750 per liver and $1600 for liver/thymus pairs. But Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast’s Senior Director of Abortion Access, Tram Nguyen, testified that she ‘wanted to move forward with it,’ as documented in contemporaneous emails between her and PPGC’s Regional Director Dyann Santos,” CMP said.

The video includes the sworn testimony of Dorothy Fergerson, the longtime chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte in San Jose, California, PPMM, the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country.

Fergerson signed PPMM’s contract to sell fetal body parts to StemExpress, the leading provider of biospecimens to researchers. Her endorsement appears on a StemExpress brochure handed out at National Abortion Federation meetings advertising “fiscal[] rewards” and “financial profits” to the abortion clinics that provided fetal tissue to StemExpress.

The undercover videos remain online at this link.

