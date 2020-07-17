https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/justice-ginsburg-undergoing-chemotherapy-treat-recurrence-cancer/

(FOX NEWS) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since May because of a recurrence of cancer, the justice said in a statement Friday.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg said. “I remain fully able to do that.”

The announcement comes after being discharged from the hospital earlier this week for another health issue.

